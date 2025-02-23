Sunday, February 23, 2025
Govt-private sector collaboration must to achieve growth: Aurangzeb

Finance minister says public trust in taxation system being restored through reforms in FBR

Our Staff Reporter
February 23, 2025
FAISALABAD  -  Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday stressed for close collaboration between the government and private sector to achieve sustainable economic growth.

Addressing a function in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he highlighted the remarkable performance of stock market, which has reached record high. The minister said public trust in taxation system is being restored through reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue. He said the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing the implementation of these reforms.

Muhammad Aurangzeb also stressed the need to broaden the tax net to ease the burden on the national exchequer. Aurangzeb emphasised that a lower policy rate has also benefited business owners and ongoing economic stability measures were yielding positive results. He also reiterated that inflation has decreased to single digits, providing relief to the public.

The finance minister highlighted that recent tax reforms had significantly increased revenue collection. Addressing concerns about seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he noted that sustainable governance cannot rely solely on charity, stressing the importance of a strong economic framework. Aurangzeb further underscored the need for public-private sector collaboration to drive economic growth, stating that working together is crucial for long-term progress.

Earlier this week, Aurangzeb said that Pakistan was expecting $1 to $1.5 billion in climate funding from the IMF. The second IMF mission would visit Pakistan in March for six-monthly review under the under $7 billion EFF, the finance czar said adding that all matters related to the global lender were fine.

The finance minister said the current account posted a $420 million deficit in January 2025, up 4% from $404 million in the same month last year.  However, he highlighted that the current account maintained a surplus of $682 million in the first seven months of FY25, a sharp turnaround from the $1.801 billion deficit in the same period last year.

