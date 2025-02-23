Sunday, February 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt to reduce financial burden on salaried class in budget: Aurangzeb

Govt to reduce financial burden on salaried class in budget: Aurangzeb
Web Desk
3:53 PM | February 23, 2025
National

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has announced plans to reduce the financial burden on the salaried class in the upcoming budget.

Speaking to media representatives in Lahore on Sunday, he highlighted positive economic indicators, including a rise in remittance senders to 35 million and an increase in Roshan Digital Account inflows.

Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the private sector’s vital role in driving the country’s economic progress, stating that foreign exchange reserves are steadily growing.

The Minister also expressed his commitment to supporting the construction industry while ensuring no gambling activities in real estate.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1740293338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025