Govt to reduce financial burden on salaried class in budget: Aurangzeb

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has announced plans to reduce the financial burden on the salaried class in the upcoming budget.

Speaking to media representatives in Lahore on Sunday, he highlighted positive economic indicators, including a rise in remittance senders to 35 million and an increase in Roshan Digital Account inflows.

Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the private sector’s vital role in driving the country’s economic progress, stating that foreign exchange reserves are steadily growing.

The Minister also expressed his commitment to supporting the construction industry while ensuring no gambling activities in real estate.