Govt took bold decisions to save country from default: Muqam

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam has said that the government has taken difficult decisions to save the country from default.

He said the bold decisions would take the country towards economic stability. He was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of All Pakistan Government Employees Confederation here on Saturday. The minister mentioned the reduction in inflation and the policy rate as well as increase in remittances as a result of government initiatives.

He said the government is aware of the problems of employees and it is an effort of the Prime Minister to provide relief to them. He said the Prime Minister also constituted a committee which held meaningful talks with the representatives of protesting employees. He said the government will continue to work for the welfare of employees.