Sunday, February 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt urged to announce construction industry revival package

NEWS WIRE
February 23, 2025
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  Chairman ABAD North, S. M. Nabeel has expressed hope that the federal government will soon announce a revival package for the construction industry to address challenges and drive sustainable development.

He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Federal Housing Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada for their proactive role in revitalizing Pakistan’s housing sector. Nabeel praised the formation of a dedicated task force and highlighted ABAD’s proposals, including reducing Withholding Tax, eliminating Federal Excise Duty (FED), and introducing Fixed-Rate Mortgages to attract investment and boost economic activity.

He urged banks to prioritize construction financing, highlighting that Pakistan has the lowest home mortgage-to-GDP ratio in the region. He emphasized the need for policies that expand financial accessibility and incentivize formal sector participation to stimulate real estate investment. Nabeel believes the real estate sector holds a foreign direct investment potential of $100 billion, which could significantly boost economic growth.

Pakistan, UAE DPMs explore avenues to strengthen trade, defence cooperation

The construction and housing industry is the second-largest employer in Pakistan, playing a crucial role in economic stability. With 72 allied industries—including cement, steel, bricks, paint, glass, and electrical equipment—directly linked to it, a thriving construction sector can create millions of jobs and significantly boost GDP. However, with construction costs reaching an all-time high in the last three years, homeownership has become increasingly difficult for the common man. Cement prices alone have surged from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,350 per bag in the last four years, making it nearly impossible for many to build a home. Addressing these soaring costs is crucial for ensuring affordable housing.

Pakistan is currently facing a housing shortfall of 12 million homes, which needs urgent attention. ABAD has presented proposals to the Prime Minister for low-cost housing initiatives and fixed-term mortgage loans spanning 15 to 20 years with stable interest rates. These measures could make homeownership more accessible and drive long-term economic growth.

Upholding parliamentary decorum constitutional obligation: Syedaal Khan

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1740205689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025