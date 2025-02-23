Groom dies of heart attack during Valima reception in Wazirabad

A joyous wedding celebration turned into tragedy as a groom passed away suddenly during his Valima reception in a suburban area of Wazirabad, Punjab.

According to family sources, Hafiz Umar, a resident of Banka Cheema village, fell critically ill during the event and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Hospital authorities confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack.

The sudden demise left the family and guests in shock, turning a moment of happiness into deep sorrow.

In recent years, the increasing incidence of heart attacks among young individuals in Pakistan has become a major health concern. Once considered a condition affecting older adults, heart diseases are now impacting younger generations at an alarming rate.

Health experts cite poor dietary habits, excessive consumption of processed foods, high-stress lifestyles, and sedentary routines as key contributors to the rise in cardiovascular diseases. Prolonged screen time, lack of physical activity, and unawareness about heart health have further exacerbated the issue.

Medical professionals urge young people to adopt healthier lifestyles, emphasizing the importance of a balanced diet, regular exercise, and routine health check-ups to mitigate the risk of heart disease.