Health experts advise caution for patients during Ramazan

LAHORE - People suffering from diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and stomach ailments should not only consult their doctors before the month of Ramazan but also focus on their medication schedules and a balanced diet while following necessary precautions. These instructions were given by Professor of Medicine at Mayo Hospital, Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor, and Dr. Muhammad Maqsood of Medical Unit-III, Lahore General Hospital (LGH), while addressing the media on Saturday. They emphasized that medical precautions are crucial for maintaining good health during Ramadan. Fasting can offer physical benefits and help control various diseases if managed properly. However, the consumption of unbalanced foods during Sehri and Iftar can severely impact human health. They noted that patients with diabetes and heart disease often overlook dietary precautions, which can lead to complications. Excessive intake of foods high in salt and oil can be particularly harmful to individuals suffering from these conditions.

Moreover, even healthy individuals tend to consume fast food frequently, which can negatively affect their well-being. Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor highlighted the risks faced by ulcer patients, stating that prolonged fasting leads to an empty stomach, increasing the production of stomach acid. Patients with ulcers should take extra precautions, as improper food choices during Sehri and Iftar can aggravate their condition. He further advised patients with heart, kidney, and blood pressure problems to strictly monitor their salt intake, as excessive consumption can worsen their ailments. Dr Muhammad Maqsood urged people to avoid consuming excessive sweets at Iftar, as this can lead to a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. He recommended breaking the fast with dates, which provide natural energy without causing harm. He also cautioned against overconsumption of beverages, which may reduce appetite and lead to improper nutrition. Moderation is key when consuming traditional Ramadan foods like pakoras, samosas, and chaats.

Additionally, he advised against drinks with high caffeine content, as they can increase stomach acidity and cause discomfort. Instead, he suggested opting for fruits or chaats at Iftar to ensure a healthy and balanced diet during Ramadan.

Health experts emphasized that by following these guidelines, individuals can observe fasting while maintaining their well-being and avoiding unnecessary health risks.