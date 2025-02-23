Sunday, February 23, 2025
High-stakes Pakistan-India Champions Trophy clash set to ignite Dubai

High-stakes Pakistan-India Champions Trophy clash set to ignite Dubai
Azhar Khan
February 23, 2025
LAHORE  -  Cricket’s fiercest rivalry is set to ignite Dubai as Pakistan and India lock horns in the 5th match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today (Sunday).  With stakes at an all-time high, this hotly-contest clash promises a spectacle of skill, intensity, and raw passion.

For Pakistan, the match is nothing short of a survival battle. A demoralizing defeat against New Zealand in their previous outing has left them in a must-win situation. A loss here would all but end their campaign, making this encounter a virtual knockout for Babar Azam’s men.

One key player who has emerged as a beacon of consistency for Pakistan is Salman Ali Agha. Since 2024, he has been a vital cog in the middle order, amassing 325 runs at an impressive average of 65.00 and a strike rate of 88.07. With India’s spinners expected to play a crucial role, Salman’s ability to anchor the innings and accelerate at the right time will be critical.

Pakistan has also introduced Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman, their explosive opener. However, the team management faces a dilemma regarding Usman Khan, who, if selected, would be playing in an unfamiliar role at No. 4.

On the other hand, India enters the contest brimming with confidence, having registered a commanding victory in their opening game. A win here would secure their spot in the semifinals, and with a settled playing XI, the Men in Blue are unlikely to make any changes.

Ahead of the blockbuster showdown, Pakistan’s head coach Aqib Javed acknowledged the significance of the contest, urging his team to embrace the moment.“This is a golden opportunity to leave a mark in the clash of titans. The Pakistan team is well-balanced, and you won’t see major changes in the playing XI,” the coach said.  He emphasized the need to maintain composure under pressure. “The environment is crucial. If young players are told to just go out, show their talent, and forget the result, it makes a difference. There’s always a fear—what if we lose? But nothing happens. Play with courage, and the result will be evident in eight hours.”

Meanwhile, Indian opener Shubman Gill addressed the pre-match conference, providing an update on Rishabh Pant, who missed practice due to a viral fever.“Rishabh is down with a viral, that’s why he didn’t come for practice,” the Indian batter confirmed.

Discussing India’s strategy, Gill stressed the importance of adapting to conditions. “The ideal approach is to assess how the pitch plays. On these wickets, 260-280 is a competitive total. If conditions allow, we aim for 320-350. Our goal is always to set a score that’s 15-30 runs above par,” he said and added: “India vs Pakistan is always a massive game, but winning the Champions Trophy final is the ultimate goal. We respect Pakistan and won’t take them lightly.”

LIKELY PLAYING XIS

PAKISTAN:Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

INDIA:Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

