February 21 marks International Mother Language Day, a day that celebrates linguistic diversity and the importance of preserving all languages across the world. Since the beginning of human history, countless languages have emerged, each symbolising a unique identity and cultural heritage. Without a proper language, a person is akin to an animal—capable of communication but lacking mutual understanding.

Pakistan is a multilingual country where people from diverse backgrounds speak various dialects. Each province has its own linguistic richness: in Punjab, people primarily speak Punjabi and Saraiki, while in Sindh, languages such as Balochi, Sindhi, Saraiki, and Urdu are widely spoken. Language has always been a living phenomenon in human history, serving as an enduring marker of identity across generations.

Personally, I have always been fascinated by languages. My mother tongue is Balochi, but I also speak Sindhi, Urdu, and Saraiki fluently. Balochi speakers often exhibit multilingual abilities, whereas it is less common for Urdu speakers to be proficient in multiple languages. While pronunciation and grammar differ among languages, anyone with a keen interest in learning can acquire new linguistic skills with ease.

It is disheartening to see many people abandoning their mother tongue due to geographical shifts and societal changes. Losing a native language means losing a crucial part of cultural identity. Geographical migration is one of the main reasons languages decline, but preserving one’s mother tongue is essential for maintaining cultural heritage.

Love for one’s mother tongue must endure across generations. If we neglect our native languages today, future generations may look back and blame us for failing to safeguard this vital part of our identity. It is our responsibility to honour and preserve our linguistic heritage, ensuring it remains alive for the generations to come.

SADAM BALOCH,

Ghotki.