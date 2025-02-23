IOC seals long-term global partnership

LAHORE - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has signed a Worldwide Olympic Partnership with TCL, extending through 2032. Under this agreement, TCL becomes the official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category. As part of the partnership, TCL’s cutting-edge technology will enhance fan and athlete experiences, from digital displays at venues to household appliances in the Olympic Village. The company will also support the IOC’s Olympic AI Agenda, helping to elevate on-site and at-home engagement. Additionally, TCL will contribute to the “Athlete Moments” initiative, enabling athletes to connect with their loved ones instantly after competition. The IOC will redistribute revenue generated from the agreement to support National Olympic Committees (NOCs), their athletes, and Organizing Committees for both the Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games until 2032. At the announcement ceremony in Beijing’s iconic “Water Cube” (Beijing 2008) / “Ice Cube” (Beijing 2022), IOC President Thomas Bach expressed excitement over the collaboration, highlighting TCL’s commitment to inspiring greatness through sports. TCL Founder and Chairman Li Dongsheng emphasized the brand’s dedication to empowering the Olympic Games and promoting sustainability and innovation on a global scale.