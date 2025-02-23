Jatli police arrest 2 additional suspects in 17-year-old girl’s killing case

Gujar khan - In a major breakthrough in the investigation of the alleged honor killing of a 17-year-old girl in Syed Kasran village, Gujar Khan tehsil, Jatli police have arrested two additional suspects for their involvement in the case.

The suspects, identified as Sher Abbas and Aqib, are accused of abducting the victim under the false pretext of marriage.

This development follows the earlier arrest of the victim’s uncle, Wasim, who allegedly poisoned the girl using wheat pills on the night she was brought back home from a village jirga.

The case came to light after Jatli police initiated an investigation based on intelligence reports indicating that the girl had eloped from her home on February 3.

She was later found dead under mysterious circumstances and buried in a local graveyard the following day. The girl’s body was exhumed on February 11 for a postmortem examination, which revealed that she had been poisoned. During interrogation, Wasim, who is also the father of the victim’s fiancé, confessed to killing her in the name of honor.

Muhammad Nabil Khokhar, Superintendent of Police of Saddar Division, stated that the investigation expanded after the primary suspect, Wasim, was arrested and sent on judicial remand. He confirmed that the two newly apprehended suspects, Sher Abbas and Aqib, are being interrogated for their alleged involvement in abducting the girl under the false promise of marriage. A case has been registered against them under Section 365-B of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to kidnapping or abducting a woman for unlawful purposes.

SP Khokhar also noted that the victim, a first-year student, died under suspicious circumstances, prompting the police to initiate investigations under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

In a separate statement, Rawalpindi City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani assured that all efforts are being made to solve the case and ensure justice is served. He emphasized that no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of truth and accountability.