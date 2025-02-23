Karachi BRT construction damages water pipeline, triggers traffic chaos

Ongoing construction work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Karachi has damaged another water pipeline on University Road, leading to severe traffic congestion.

According to reports, the pipeline burst during development work, flooding the road and turning the stretch from Hassan Square to Jail Chowrangi into a virtual pond. The situation worsened as several water tankers got stuck while attempting to collect water from the site.

Despite the heavy disruption, traffic police were notably absent, leaving commuters stranded in long queues and forced to take detours.

Meanwhile, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has summoned Mayor Karachi and Secretary Transport over complaints regarding tree-cutting along the BRT route. During the hearing, the Secretary Forest informed the court that tree management within city limits falls under KMC’s jurisdiction, while the forest department is responsible for areas outside Karachi.

The court inquired about KMC’s report on the matter, to which KMC’s lawyer requested more time, stating that under the BRT agreement, five trees will be planted for every tree removed.