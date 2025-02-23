KE’s 4th edition of KHI Awards concludes

KARACHI - In its continued endeavor to honor organisations that drive meaningful social change across Karachi, KE’s 4th edition of the KHI Awards concluded on Friday with the ceremony recognizing 45 winners across 13 categories. The total grant allocation for this year’s winners also saw an impressive 50% increase year-on-year achieved after the KE board and senior leadership’s support, and that will be disbursed in the form of electricity rebates.

This year, 166 entries were received, of which 41 were first-time applicants. After an audited process, 129 applicants qualified to present their projects in front of an independent jury. The initiative continues to honor institutional philanthropy embodying the theme “Khidmat Ka Jazba Rahe Roshan Sada”. The award categories spanned across diverse fields including Public Health, Education, Sustainability, Safety, Livelihoods & Vocational Training, Digital Accessibility and Inclusion, Community Development, Heritage & Culture, just to name a few.

Reflecting on the achievement, Moonis Alvi, CEO K-Electric said, “At K-Electric we are proud of the KHI Awards and establishing it as a platform at an institutional level that not only celebrates impact but also brings together changemakers who share a vision for a better Karachi. KE’s KHI Awards serve as a catalyst for collective action, uniting diverse initiatives under a shared commitment to social progress and community empowerment.”

“It brings me great joy to share that Alhamdullilah, with the support of the KE’s Board, we have also enhanced the reward amount to PKR 60 million. This reflects our unwavering belief in the power of community-driven impact. We have converged KHI Awards as a platform which helps connect social impact creators with like-minded individuals to take this beacon of change forward”, Moonis Alvi, CEO K-Electric further added.

Speaking about the Awards process, Saad Amanullah Khan, Chairperson of the KHI Awards Jury and Member of the Board of Directors at K-Electric, shared, “No single entity can drive progress alone—it takes an ecosystem of changemakers, and enablers working together. The KHI Awards serve as a wheel for collaboration, bringing together those who share a common goal: a stronger, more inclusive Karachi. What makes this platform truly unique is its transparent and independent evaluation process, led by an esteemed jury and reinforced by globally recognized audit firm EY. I would also thank SEED ventures for being our award office partners. By partnering with these firms, KE has ensured that recognition is awarded solely on merit, providing NGOs with a well-deserved opportunity to showcase their contributions and expand their reach.”

Sadia Dada, Chief Distribution and Marcomms Officer at K-Electric, said, “When we embarked on this journey, our goal was to bring transparency and equity to corporate giving. Which is why we created these awards—so organizations can apply and be recognized for their work. What sets this initiative apart is the approach — we initiated it with an engineering mindset, ensuring every element fits into the bigger machine, creating impact. This year, we had 166 organizations stepping forward to make a difference. To celebrate this important event, we invited people with big hearts and I am happy to see all of them here with us. Particularly, a special round of applause for the nine women-led organizations among our winners—proof that women are driving real change in this space and elevating Karachi’s socio-economic fabric.”

Several leading organizations were recognized for their tireless commitment to uplifting Karachi and its communities. Among them, KDSP, KVTC, Saylani, Kharadar General Hospital, and GIA stood out, each securing two awards for their contributions across multiple domains. Esteemed institutions such as HANDS, Indus Hospital, LRBT, and Bait-ul-Sukoon also emerged as winners.

The KHI Awards 2024 also welcomed 10 first-time winners—Durbeen, Dream Foundation Trust, Kharadar General Hospital, Tehrik-e-Niswan, Charter for Compassion, Ulphat Welfare Organization, Dua Foundation, Transparent Hands, Shine Humanity, and Mehrdar Art & Production—each making remarkable impact in their fields.