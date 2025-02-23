Kohli’s century steers India to victory over Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India secured a dominant victory over Pakistan in the high-stakes ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash at Dubai Cricket Stadium, successfully chasing a modest 242-run target with ease.

Led by Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century (100* off 111) and Shreyas Iyer’s steady 56, India wrapped up the chase with four wickets in hand and 45 balls to spare. The duo stitched a match-winning 114-run partnership that anchored India’s triumph.

India’s innings began with an aggressive start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 31 runs in 29 balls. However, Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early, bowling out Indian skipper Rohit for 20.

Kohli then paired with Gill to keep India steady with a 69-run stand until Gill fell for 46 in the 18th over. Iyer then joined Kohli, and together, they put India on the brink of victory before Khushdil Shah dismissed Iyer for 56. Shaheen later removed Hardik Pandya (8), but Kohli ensured there were no further stumbles, guiding India home.

Pakistan’s bowling effort saw Shaheen claim two wickets, while Abrar Ahmed and Khushdil took one each.

Pakistan’s Innings

Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted 241 before being bowled out in the final over. Saud Shakeel top-scored with a resilient 62 off 76 balls, while skipper Mohammad Rizwan contributed 46.

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq provided a solid 41-run opening stand before Pandya dismissed Babar for 23. Imam (16) was run out soon after. Rizwan and Saud then rebuilt the innings with a crucial 104-run stand, but Axar Patel removed Rizwan, and Saud departed soon after.

Pakistan struggled after losing quick wickets, with Tayyab Tahir (4) and Salman Ali Agha (21) failing to convert their starts. Khushdil Shah (38) added some late resistance before Pakistan was bowled out.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for India, taking three wickets, while Pandya picked up two. Jadeja, Axar, and Harshit Rana contributed with one wicket each.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.