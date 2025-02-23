KP CM aide flays fed govt’s inability to attract foreign investment

Peshawar - Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Finance and Inter-provincial Coordination, Muzzamil Aslam, has issued a scathing review of the federal government’s economic performance, citing a severe crisis in foreign investment.

Despite the government’s efforts, foreign investment barely covers the profits and dividends of foreign companies.

The Advisor on Finance stated that in the first seven months, total foreign investment amounted to $1.346 billion, while the outflow of profits reached $1.317 billion.

Aslam criticized the government’s inability to attract significant foreign investment, noting that no major international players have entered the Pakistani market since 2022, while India has become a headline investment destination.

Aslam also slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s failure to secure investments despite numerous foreign trips. The government’s privatization efforts have also been unsuccessful, with no major deals in the past three years.

The Advisor to the CM on Finance concluded that the current government has failed to attract foreign investment, and Pakistan’s option to borrow from commercial banks globally has been frozen since 2022.

The government has managed to secure some commercial loans at high interest rates, but borrowing from friendly countries is not a sustainable solution.