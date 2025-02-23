KP CM inaugurates Jaroba Dam in Nowshera

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, visited Nowshera district on Saturday, where he formally inaugurated the newly constructed Jaroba Dam.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers Aqibullah, Mian Khalique-ur-Rehman, and the MNAs and MPAs elected from Nowshera.

Constructed at a cost of Rs777 million, the 115-foot-high and 697-foot-wide dam is expected to bring 930 acres of barren land under cultivation by providing 4.65 cusecs of irrigation water. Additionally, a 6.15-kilometer-long canal has been constructed to facilitate irrigation in adjacent villages. Apart from irrigation, the dam will also improve water storage and supply for domestic use, providing 0.75 cusecs of drinking water to a population of 22,000 people.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Ali Amin Gandapur said, “The provincial government has successfully completed the Jaroba Dam project, and now local communities should utilize it to the fullest.” To address the drinking water shortage, he announced an additional Rs20 million for water supply projects in the area. Furthermore, he pledged to construct the remaining two kilometers of road and announced the inclusion of a Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Jaroba in next year’s budget.

In a significant move to support underprivileged families, the Chief Minister announced a special solar system package for 250 deserving households in Jaroba. “The government is well aware of the challenges faced by the people and is committed to addressing them on a priority basis,” he assured.

Expressing concern over the region’s underdevelopment, Gandapur lamented, “It is unfortunate that this area still remains backward in this era.” Addressing the youth, he urged them to pursue education and uphold strong moral values, as these are the true pathways to progress. He emphasized that the provincial government is creating opportunities for young people across all sectors to help them move forward in life.