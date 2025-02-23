Sunday, February 23, 2025
KP Governor criticizes Arbab Niaz Stadium renaming as inappropriate

February 23, 2025
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has strongly criticized the provincial government for renaming Arbab Niaz Stadium, calling the move highly inappropriate.

In a statement, Governor Kundi said naming the stadium after someone who "surrendered the province to terrorists" was an insult to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He accused the Chief Minister of attempting to erase the province’s identity and claimed that dedicating the stadium to a key culprit of the May 9 events was akin to empowering anti-state forces.

He further stated that the people of Peshawar firmly oppose the name change.

Governor Kundi also took aim at PTI’s tenure, stating that despite ruling KP for nine years, they failed to renovate and restore Arbab Niaz Stadium. In contrast, he praised the federal government and PCB for transforming stadiums in Lahore and Karachi within weeks.

