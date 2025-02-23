KP govt taking step to establish lasting peace in Kurram: Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, met with delegations from Kurram at his office.

The meetings focused on the law and order situation in Kurram, with detailed discussions on the matter. Both delegations informed Barrister Saif of their concerns and requested strict action against terrorist elements. They reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing the peace agreement and pledged complete cooperation with the security forces and the government to establish peace. The delegations stated that terrorist elements are enemies of peace in Kurram and that the government should eliminate them to achieve lasting peace. The unrest has affected educational, commercial, and other economic and social activities in the area.

Barrister Saif appealed to both delegations to play a key role in restoring peace, stating that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is sincerely working towards a lasting solution to the decades-old conflict. The government is taking all possible measures to establish lasting peace.

Barrister Saif advised both delegations to distance themselves from terrorist elements and support the government in suppressing them. He emphasized that terrorist elements are trying to fuel sectarian tensions through their heinous actions, but they will never succeed. Barrister Saif added that terrorist elements are enemies not only of Kurram but of the entire state.