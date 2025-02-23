Lahore Region creates history as Blues, Whites advance to Super 3 in National U-15 Cup

LAHORE - The Lahore Region junior cricket teams have scripted history in the National Under-15 Cup 2024-25, as both Lahore Blues and Lahore Whites secured spots in the Super Three round.

In a decisive Group C clash, Lahore Blues clinched a hard-fought 13-run victory over FATA Region, ensuring their progression to the next round. Batting first, Lahore Blues were bowled out for 165 runs in 34.3 overs, with Faizan Rasool leading the charge with a crucial 60-run knock, while Yaqoob Khan (23) and Ali Raza Saif (19) made useful contributions. Ali Raza was the standout bowler for FATA, claiming 4-52, while Khilfan Khan took 3-36. In response, FATA Region fought hard but were dismissed for 152 runs in 41.2 overs, falling short by 13 runs. M. Ibrahim (37) was their top scorer, but Muhammad Ihsaan turned the game in Lahore’s favor with a brilliant 4-wicket haul (4/34). He was ably supported by Yaqoob Khan (2/27) and Eman Tahir (2/31), ensuring a victory for Lahore Blues. Muhammad Ihsaan was named man of the match.Meanwhile, in Group A, the match between Lahore Whites and Larkana Region at Ittefaq LRCA Ground was abandoned due to wet conditions.

As a result, both teams were awarded one point each, allowing Lahore Whites to top Pool A with eight points and secure their place in the Super Three round.

LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed extended his heartfelt congratulations to both Lahore Blues and Whites for their outstanding performances. He also praised the efforts of the coaching staff, zonal heads, and club organizers, emphasizing their role in strengthening grassroots cricket in Lahore.