Sunday, February 23, 2025
Laptops, cash distribution ceremony on 25th

NEWS WIRE
February 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab government has announced distribution of laptops and cash prizes among officers and students of institutions working under School Education Department (SED). According to SED sources, the ceremony will be organised in Lahore on February 25. According to the details, the Punjab government will distribute laptops to children for their best performance in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) competitions, and officers will be awarded certificates for their best performance. The sources further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will attend the ceremony as the special guest, while Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Secretary Schools Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo will also attend the ceremony. Meanwhile, students who took positions in curricular and extracurricular activities organised by PEF, will also be awarded prizes. The ceremony will be organised at Government APS Boys High School, Model Town.

