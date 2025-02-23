M23 pushes deeper in east DRC, UN urges Rwanda forces to leave

UNITED NATIONS - Rebels advanced on several fronts in DR Congo’s volatile east Friday as the UN Security Council for the first time called on Rwanda to stop backing the M23 group and halt the bloodshed. The group, supported by some 4,000 Rwandan soldiers, according to UN experts, now controls large swaths of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a troubled region rich in natural resources. Its rapid advance has sent thousands fleeing. Fighters took control of the South Kivu provincial capital Bukavu on Sunday, weeks after capturing Goma, the capital of North Kivu and main city in the country’s east.

Friday’s unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolution “strongly condemns the ongoing offensive and advances of the M23 (rebels) in North-Kivu and South Kivu with the support of the Rwanda Defense Forces.”

It also “calls on the Rwanda Defense Forces to cease support to the M23 and immediately withdraw from DRC territory without preconditions.”

The Security Council had previously called for an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” by all parties, but on Friday all countries including the three African members pointed the finger at Kigali.

Recent gains have given M23 control of Lake Kivu following its lightning offensive in the east. According to the UN, the latest fighting has led to an exodus of more than 50,000 Congolese to Burundi, Uganda and other countries.

The European Union on Friday summoned Rwanda’s ambassador to demand Kigali pull out troops from the country and stop backing the armed group.

Since the fall of Bukavu, the Congolese armed forces have been retreating without offering significant resistance.

“Almost no Congolese soldiers are fighting,” an observer said Friday, adding that the “only ones still fighting are the Wazalendo” pro-Kinshasa militia.

The North Kivu city of Masisi and its surroundings “are the scene of almost daily clashes” between the M23 and Wazalendo, medical charity MSF said.

The M23 is now moving toward the town of Uvira near the Burundi border on the northwestern tip of Lake Tanganyika -- the main exit route for fleeing Congolese soldiers.

Around 42,000 people have fled the conflict, crossing into Burundi in the past two weeks, the United Nations said Friday.