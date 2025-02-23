Sunday, February 23, 2025
Mohsin Naqvi visits Dubai Stadium, meets players and coaches

Our Staff Reporter
February 23, 2025
LAHORE  -  Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has visited the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where he interacted with Pakistani players and coaching staff, providing them with encouragement ahead of their upcoming matches.

During his visit, Naqvi met with the players, offering words of motivation and discussing the team’s progress and preparations. The Chairman also took the opportunity to connect with the coaching staff, ensuring they had the resources and support needed for the team’s continued development.

As part of the visit, Naqvi observed the team’s practice session. His presence was a source of inspiration for the players, who welcomed the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the PCB chief.

