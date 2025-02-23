Moving in Circles

Somewhere around the Foreign Office…!! Relaxed atmosphere. One of Boney M’s hits is playing in the background – Freez, I’m Ma Baker, put your hands in the air and give me all your money.

First: Cataclysmic changes in the world. Unimaginable things are happening. Trump is behaving like a bruised leopard. Now or never. Grab this, take that, change this, stop that, leave this, get that. As if he has only a few weeks at his disposal and not a whole presidential term. Trump has already made his name in history as one of the very few world leaders who meant what they said. In the process, America’s friends are more wary of his outlandish ideas than their sworn enemies. No more mincing of words. No more invasions in the Middle East to extract billions. The modus operandi is simple and straightforward. Give me your money or else. Under the circumstances, it is almost impossible for countries like us to proceed in any direction internationally.

Second: Do we even qualify to make any comment on what is happening in Washington? Instead of discussing Trump and ending up in sheer frustration, why don’t we try accepting realities before viewing our options? Is Pakistan stronger than the UN or Europe? Look at their muted or defeatist responses. Is your country more responsible for the world order than China and Russia are? Look at their callous composure over Trump’s overtures. If India, Japan and the KSA are following suit, who do you think you are? You should do what you are good at. Keep praying for America’s complete destruction. Wake up, Sir. Look at yourself. The IMF officials are holding meetings with your Chief Justice. Soon they will be suggesting a menu for the PM House. What will be your response? The stock market is reaching unprecedented heights??

Voice: Request – all participants should focus on today’s subject and try reaching a consensus on Pakistan’s options in the changing regional and international environment. Participants may note that our main concerns are the menace of terrorism, economic recovery and political uncertainty.

Third: The 2024 general elections provided the present leadership with an opportunity to steer the nation towards progress, accountability and action. It is a defining moment in the nation’s history, and the people of Pakistan have rightly pinned their hopes on the present leadership to address the soaring inflation and fight a battle on two fronts: ‘militarily against militants and politically against narratives undermining Pakistan’s global standing, economic instability, energy crises, and global uncertainties.’ Indeed, we are moving in the right direction, Sir. The government has just celebrated the year of ‘strength, growth, and progress.’ Political uncertainties are being created by our enemies both within and without. However, no worries. With the 26th constitutional amendment, the Judiciary’s hands have been strengthened, and after the PECA amendments, all digital terrorists are on the run. Rest assured, Sir, our future is bright.

Fourth: Excellent. However, one did not see even a vague reference to our foreign policy in your speech on the year of ‘strength, growth, and progress.’ We could have at least attempted to update the 2022 National Security Policy document, no? It seems either we don’t want to progress in the realm of international relations, or our foreign policy begins and ends with extending the tenures of certain ambassadors.

First: With the advent of a new era in the US, the subject of self-determination has taken a back seat. Hence, talking about Kashmir in the Security Council when the entire population of Gaza is being relocated might be counterproductive. If the whole Arab world could not withstand the Israeli overtures, how could a cash-strapped country – by itself – bring a high-flying India to its knees?

Voice: Kashmir is our jugular vein. However, right now, we are more focused on our body as a whole. We must prioritise. First things first. A prosperous Pakistan could better serve the Kashmir cause.

Fifth: The present government has claimed to have turned certain impossibilities into possibilities. Hopefully, the impossible Kashmir will also be made possible one day.

Sixth: The fact remains that the Quaid made Pakistan possible and ZAB the atomic programme. The rest is debatable. What seems impossible right now is – course correction. Misplaced concepts and narratives, coupled with restlessness and uncertainties of all kinds, are adding fear to an already nightmarish predicament. The list is long.

Seventh: The statement is inherently flawed. If it was made possible, it was never impossible.

Third: How could you possibly ignore the tough decisions that the government made in the past year? So much so that the main coalition partners put their political future at risk to save the country from default.

Seventh: Correction. These were not tough decisions. These were correct decisions and should have been taken a long time ago.

Third: Who says we are missing out on our foreign policy? Look at our visionary approach to having a peaceful world. We have offered to bridge the gap between China and the US.

Seventh: Perhaps, you should focus more on bridging gaps between Pakistan and the US first.

Zero 7’s soundtrack, ‘In the Waiting Line,’ was now on.

Motionless wheel, nothing is real

Wasting my time, in the waiting line

Do you believe, in what you see…!!

Voice: Can someone at least change the music?

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib1960@msn.com