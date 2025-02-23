Olympia/AZB, BN/Newage clinch victories in President of Pakistan Polo Cup

LAHORE - Olympia/AZB and BN/Newage emerged victorious in the Sarsabz 4th President of Pakistan Polo Cup for National Open Polo Championship 2025 at the Jinnah Polo Fields. The biggest high-goal event of the season is underway at Jinnah Polo Fields, sponsored by Fatima Group. The event was attended by Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Director of Sarsabz Pakistan, Major (R) Ali Taimoor, Secretary of Jinnah Polo Fields, along with a large number of families and players.

In the first match of the day, Olympia/AZB secured a dramatic 9-8 sudden-death victory over DS Team in the sixth chukker, marking their first win of the tournament. Luis Manuel Aguirre was the standout performer for Olympia/AZB, as he smashed in six superb goals, while Ahmed Zubair Butt contributed two, and Novillo Astrada added one. On the opposing side, Max Charlton led DS Team with five goals, followed by LaoAbelenda (two) and Ahmed Ali Tiwana (one). Olympia/AZB set the tone early, dominating the first chukker with two goals. However, DS Polo responded strongly in the second chukker, firing in three goals against Olympia/AZB’s two. Despite the challenge, Olympia/AZB maintained a narrow 4-3 lead. In the third chukker, Olympia/AZB extended their dominance, adding two more goals to stretch their advantage to 6-4.

But DS Polo roared back in the fourth chukker, delivering a stunning hat-trick to edge ahead with a 7-6 lead. With the match hanging in the balance, Olympia/AZB staged a resilient comeback, netting two crucial goals against DS Polo’s one to level the score at 8-8, forcing a sudden-death chukker. In a dramatic finish, Luis Manuel Aguirre delivered the decisive field goal, securing a hard-fought 9-8 victory for Olympia/AZB.

In the second match of the day, BN/Newage edged past HN with a 4-3 victory. Marcos Solari slammed in two tremendous goals for BN/Newage, while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Novillo (substituting for injured T2) scored one each. Haider Naseem (two goals) and Hamza Mawaz Khan (one goal) were the scorers for HN Polo.The tournament will continue on Monday with two crucial matches.