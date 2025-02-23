One dacoit killed, another injured in police encounter

VEHARI - A police encounter took place within the limits of Thingi Police Station, resulting in the death of one dacoit and injury to another. According to the police spokesperson, both suspects were involved in 33 heinous cases, including dacoity, in various police stations in Vehari and Bahawalpur districts.

Within the limits of 85 WB, police signaled three unknown suspects to stop, but they opened fire on the police and hid in a nearby field.

The police took cover and retaliated, resulting in the death of one suspect, identified as Muhammad Ashraf, resident of 194 EB, and injury to another, identified as Yasin, resident of Chichawatni.

The police recovered a motorcycle and two pistols from the suspects’ possession.