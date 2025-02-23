Pakistan connects to Africa-1 submarine cable, to get world-class internet services by 2026

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will get world-class internet services by 2026 as the PTCL has successfully connected Pakistan to Africa-1 submarine cable. In a major step towards strengthening the country’s digital and telecom infrastructure, PTCL has successfully connected Pakistan to the Africa-1 submarine cable. The high-capacity cable system is capable of transmitting large amounts of data. The system has been linked to PTCL’s exchange in Karachi, ensuring faster and more reliable international connectivity. PTCL has formally joined the Africa-1 Cable System Consortium, a collaboration aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s access to global digital hubs and reinforcing its telecommunication infrastructure. The Africa-1 cable system spans 10,000 kilometres and integrates the latest digital technologies. It will connect Pakistan to strategically important locations, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, France, Kenya, Djibouti. According to the officials, the initiative aligns with Pakistan’s ‘Digital Vision 2030’. The Africa-1 cable system will play a pivotal role in enhancing internet speed, reliability, and global connectivity. The Africa-1 cable system is expected to become operational by early 2026, providing world-class internet services to businesses and consumers in Pakistan.