Sunday, February 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, India set for high-stakes Champions Trophy clash today

Pakistan, India set for high-stakes Champions Trophy clash today
Web Desk
11:16 AM | February 23, 2025
Sports

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India are set to face off in a high-voltage Champions Trophy 2025 encounter in Dubai today (Sunday).

Pakistan, reeling from a 60-run loss to New Zealand, must win this match to stay alive in the tournament. A defeat would all but end their title defense.

Meanwhile, India started strong, securing a six-wicket win over Bangladesh, and will aim to solidify their path to the semifinals.

With Fakhar Zaman ruled out due to injury, Imam-ul-Haq is expected to open alongside Babar Azam.

Former India cricketer Piyush Chawla has identified Salman Ali Agha as a key threat, citing his aggressive 42-run knock against New Zealand as a potential game-changer.

The intense Pakistan-India rivalry adds further excitement to the contest, with the Men in Green eager to avenge their 2023 World Cup loss to India.
 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1740205689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025