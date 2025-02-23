Pakistan, India set for high-stakes Champions Trophy clash today

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India are set to face off in a high-voltage Champions Trophy 2025 encounter in Dubai today (Sunday).

Pakistan, reeling from a 60-run loss to New Zealand, must win this match to stay alive in the tournament. A defeat would all but end their title defense.

Meanwhile, India started strong, securing a six-wicket win over Bangladesh, and will aim to solidify their path to the semifinals.

With Fakhar Zaman ruled out due to injury, Imam-ul-Haq is expected to open alongside Babar Azam.

Former India cricketer Piyush Chawla has identified Salman Ali Agha as a key threat, citing his aggressive 42-run knock against New Zealand as a potential game-changer.

The intense Pakistan-India rivalry adds further excitement to the contest, with the Men in Green eager to avenge their 2023 World Cup loss to India.



