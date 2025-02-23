Peddler held with over 3kg drugs

MUZAFARGARH - In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Civil Lines police arrested Sajjad Hussain alias Saja Keeri, a notorious drug dealer with a long history of criminal activities. He was caught red-handed while supplying a large quantity of narcotics. Police recovered 3.25 kilograms of hashish from his possession. According to the SHO Civil Lines Police Station, the accused has an extensive criminal record, with 42 cases registered against him, including multiple charges related to drug trafficking and theft. In addition to the charges, Saja Keeri is also a proclaimed offender in several cases registered at various police stations.