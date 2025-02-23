Sunday, February 23, 2025
PM Shehbaz leaves for Azerbaijan on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Azerbaijan on official visit
Web Desk
7:08 PM | February 23, 2025
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif left for Azerbaijan on Sunday at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

This marks his second visit since assuming office in March 2024.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, as well as federal ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, the Prime Minister will engage in high-level discussions.

During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with President Aliyev and address a business forum. Key discussions will focus on energy, trade, defence, education, and climate cooperation. Several MoUs and agreements will be signed to enhance collaboration between the two nations.

The visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan, expanding economic cooperation, and exploring new opportunities for mutual growth.

