PM will pay two-day visit to Azerbaijan from Monday

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan from Monday.

The Prime Minister is undertaking this visit at the invitation of President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

It will be Shehbaz Sharif's second visit to Azerbaijan since assuming office in March 2024.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other key members of the Cabinet, reflecting Pakistan's strong commitment to deepening its engagement with Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation particularly in energy, trade, defense, education and climate sectors.

Several MoUs and agreements in multiple areas of cooperation are expected to be signed between the two sides during the visit.

The Prime Minister is also expected to deliver a keynote speech during a Business Forum organized in collaboration with the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister, along with the President of Azerbaijan, will also visit to Fuzuli, Karabagh as part of a special visit to the liberated territories of Karabakh.

The Prime Minister's visit underscores Pakistan's steadfast commitment to further strengthening its ties with Azerbaijan, fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership for shared development.