PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall from Feb 25

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a new spell of rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall across various regions of the country starting Monday (tomorrow).

According to the forecast, a strong westerly weather system will enter western Pakistan on the evening or night of February 24, extending to the upper regions by February 25 and persisting in the northern areas until March 2.

Snowfall and Heavy Rain Expected

Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas from February 25 to March 1. Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum will also experience rain-wind/thunderstorms during this period.

The weather system will impact Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Toba Tek Singh from February 25 (evening/night) to February 28.

Additional rainfall is expected in Jhang, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur from February 25 to February 27.

Flash Flood and Landslide Warnings

Heavy rain could lead to flash floods in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir between February 25 and March 1. Additionally, landslides may occur in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galliyat.

Meanwhile, some plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad could witness hailstorms.

Authorities have advised residents in affected areas to take precautions and stay updated with weather advisories.