FAISALABAD - A dolphin official was martyred while two dacoits were killed in a police encounter in the area of Saddar police station. A police spokesman said on Saturday that the dolphin officials witnessed two suspects on a motorcycle near Khannuana and signaled them to stop but they opened firing on them. The police also returned fire in retaliation which resulted out killing of both outlaws.

During the encounter, a dolphin Jawan namely Asif Bhatti also received bullets in his chest and embraced martyrdom whereas Constable Zahoor was shifted to hospital after receiving leg injuries.

The criminals were identified as Umar Hayat and Bilal of Khuddian Warraichan who were wanted to the police in various cases, including dacoity, robbery. The police shifted the bodies to a mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was underway, the spokesman added.