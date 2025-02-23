Pope begins second week in hospital, cancels Angelus prayer

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis began a second week in hospital on Saturday, alert but still “not out of danger”, as top cardinals sought to dampen speculation about his future.

The Vatican press office confirmed the Argentine pontiff would not deliver his usual weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday, saying the text would be published, as it was last weekend.

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14 with bronchitis, but it turned into pneumonia in both lungs, causing widespread alarm. His doctors told a press conference on Friday there was no imminent risk to his life but he was “not out of danger”.

In an early morning update on Saturday, the Vatican said simply: “Pope Francis rested well.”

Francis has been head of the Catholic Church since 2013, but has suffered numerous health issues in recent years, and underwent major sugery in 2021 and 2023.

This latest hospitalisation has cast doubt over Francis’s ability to continue as leader of world’s almost 1.4 billion Catholics, fuelling speculation over his potential resignation -- and who might take over.

Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin told Italy’s Corriere della Sera daily that such discussion was normal but said he would not enter into “useless speculation”.

“Now we are thinking about the health of the Holy Father, his recovery, his return to the Vatican: these are the only things that matter,” the cardinal said.

In the interview published Saturday, Parolin said he had yet to see the pope himself, saying he was available but so far there was no need.

“It is better if he remains protected and has as few visitors as possible, to allow him to rest and make the treatment he is undergoing more effective,” he added.

Francis, who is staying in a special papal suite on the 10t