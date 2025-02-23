PPA launches 16th Paediatric Neurology Conference

Peshawar - The Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA) successfully launched the 16th Paediatric Neurology Conference, a significant academic event aimed at enhancing paediatricians’ knowledge and skills in paediatric neurology to improve patient care.

Health Adviser to the Chief Minister, Ihtesham Ali, attended as the chief guest and expressed his appreciation for the initiative. He acknowledged the importance of paediatric neurology and assured the government’s full support for such academic and scientific gatherings, recognizing their crucial role in strengthening healthcare services for children.

He further highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to improving paediatric healthcare, including the operationalization of two major hospitals within this fiscal year, the establishment of newborn units in DHQ hospitals, and the development of state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) at MTI Swabi, Nowshera, and the Women and Children Hospital in Abbottabad. He also announced the upcoming inauguration of the Children’s Hospital in Mardan by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, while work on hospitals in Swabi and Peshawar is progressing rapidly.

The conference featured prominent speakers, including Dr Syed Bawar Shah, President of the Pakistan Paediatric Association, Dr Athar Khalili, General Secretary of PPA, and Dr Shenaz Ibrahim, President of the Paediatric Neurology Group. They emphasized the urgent need to develop paediatric neurology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and across Pakistan, stressing the necessity of more trained specialists and improved facilities for children with neurological disorders.

Additionally, Health Adviser Ihtesham Ali announced that a dedicated Board of Governors is being formed for the Khyber Institute of Child Healthcare, comprising experts to ensure the institution’s efficiency and effectiveness.

The three-day conference brought together leading paediatricians, neurologists, and healthcare professionals from across the country and will discuss advancements in diagnosing and treating paediatric neurological disorders.