PPP to continue struggle for country’s development: Kundi

MULTAN - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday visited the Gilani House in Multan where he met with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders, including Members of National Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Qasim Gilani, Ali Musa Gilani, and other party leaders and workers. During the meeting, discussions were held on the country’s political situation, party affairs, and public issues.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that the PPP would continue its struggle for the development of the country and public service. He urged party workers to remain active in spreading the party’s ideology and manifesto to the public. Kundi expressed confidence that the time would come when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would become the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Syed Ali Haider Gilani and others thanked Governor Kundi for his visit and assured him that the party leadership and workers were united and committed to advancing their mission of serving the people. Senior party leaders present at the meeting also engaged in detailed discussions on the political affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to further strengthen organizational matters and collaborate on solving public issues.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, attended the wedding ceremony of Mehr Azmat Rasool Khan Siyal, the son of Member of National Assembly Mehr Irshad Ahmed Khan Siyal, in their ancestral village, Jhok Siyal, Muzaffargarh. The event was also attended by MNA Abdul Qadir Gilani and MNA Ali Haider Gilani. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newlywed couple and their families, wishing them a prosperous and successful married life. A large number of politicians from across the country, particularly from the Seraiki region, were present at the event. They engaged in discussions with the Governor on various topics, including the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, political developments, and other important matters.