PTI backed Asif Naswana wins LHCBA Presidency

LAHORE - The annual elections for the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the year 2025-26 concluded with a decisive victory for the Professional Group (Hamid Khan Group) as their candidate, Asif Naswana, secured the presidency. PTI backed Naswana obtained 7,050 votes, defeating his closest competitor, Saqib Akram Gondal of the Asma Jahangir Group, who received 6,460 votes. In the Vice-Presidential contest, Abdul Rehman Ranjha emerged victorious with 8,225 votes. Meanwhile, Farrukh Ilyas Cheema won the position of Secretary by securing 6,833 votes. Hassam Bin Shoaib Kamboh was elected unopposed as Finance Secretary. Voting for the LHCBA elections commenced at 9 AM and continued uninterrupted until 5 PM. A total of seven candidates contested for three key positions, including President, Vice President, and Secretary. The election saw a particularly close race for the presidency, with PTI-backed Asif Naswana ultimately prevailing.For the Secretary’s position, Farrukh Ilyas Cheema faced off against Qasim Ijaz Samra, while the Vice President seat was contested among three candidates: Sheikh Haseeb Bin Yousaf, Abdul Rehman Ranjha and Abdul Razzaq Chadhar. According to Election Board Chairman Shahzad Ahmed Mand, out of 44,232 total members, 30,763 were registered voters eligible to cast their votes through a biometric system. Of total numbers of registered voters the number of women votes were 2,287 and while 28,476 were men voters. Several polling booths, equipped with over hundred computers, were set up to ensure smooth voting process. Considering the number of registered voters, the turnout was approximately half of the total bar membership, reflecting a moderate participation rate in this highly contested election. After PTI backed candidates won the election the lawyers gathered in the courtyard of the LHC to celebrate victory. The lawyers chanted slogan in favour of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his immediate release from the prison.