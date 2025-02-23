PTI plans anti-govt protest movement

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party will start a peaceful anti-government protest movement countrywide after Eidul Fitr, party chairman Gohar Ali Khan said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that they were reaching out to other opposition parties to form a grand opposition alliance ahead of the mass movement.

“We will form a grand alliance after taking on board all opposition parties and start an anti-government movement to ensure rule of law in the country,” he noted.

Gohar said every political parties had its own manifesto and it took some time to start a protest movement. He added that the party’s delegation was already in Karachi to hold a meeting with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) as part of its efforts to form an alliance. “We have a long charge sheet against the govern-ment,” he said, adding that the party was not happy with the behaviour of judiciary.

Chairman PTI Gohar said that the PTI had put forth its recommendations on the hostile behaviour of judici-ary against it in their meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi.

He said his party had started talks with the government with an open heart but the latter didn’t take it seri-ously. Gohar said that the expulsion of PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat was an internal matter of the party. He ruled out the possibility of any forward bloc within the party. He said jailed former prime minister Imran Khan would decide the future of those who quit the party after incidents of May 9.

On the other hand, the Adiala jail authorities Saturday arranged a telephonic conversation between Pa-kistan PTI founder Imran Khan and his sons in light of the court orders, ex-premier’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said. Chaudhry informed journalists about the development outside the Adiala jail.

An arrangement to the above effect was made after the PTI politicians, earlier this month, alleged that their party founder, who has been behind bars since August 2023, was languishing in isolation and de-nied visitors.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also directed the jail authorities to arrange the WhatsApp call, besides ordering the PTI founder’s medical check-up by his physician.

It must be noted that IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition seeking the above facilities on January 23 and directed the authorities to allow Khan to meet his wife, Bushra Bibi, and political lead-ers as per jail rules.

During that hearing, Khan’s counsel argued that the facilities were withdrawn despite court orders. However, a TV and additional newspapers were restored after the court took notice.

The IHC CJ inquired about the procedure for WhatsApp calls, to which the jail authorities responded that they had arranged a meeting under the directives of trial courts on humanitarian grounds.

Before adjourning the hearing, the IHC CJ directed the jail authorities to obtain directives from the Adiala jail superintendent and report back to the court.