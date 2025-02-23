Sunday, February 23, 2025
PTV beat OGDCL in President’s Trophy G-I

Staff Reporter
February 23, 2025
LAHORE  -  Pakistan Television (PTV) beat Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) by six wickets at the NBP Sports Complex in the eighth-round match of the President’s Trophy Grade-I. The other two matches were drawn, while Ghani Glass defeated State Bank of Pakistan on Friday. Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 13 for no loss in six overs, PTV achieved the 255-run target for the loss of four wickets in 53.4 overs. Mohammad Shahzad top-scored for the winning side with a 74-ball 69, hitting six fours and three sixes. At the State Bank Stadium, KRL and Eshaal Associates played out a drawn game. Chasing 490 to win, Eshaal Associates managed to score 277-6 in 106 overs, when stumps were drawn. Abdullah Shafique, Abdul Rehman and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai scored half-centuries. In another drawn game, HEC chasing 350 runs to win, managed to score 130 for one when stumps were drawn. Earlier in the day, WAPDA declared their innings at 412 for seven after resuming their second innings at 213 for five, with Ayaz Tasawar scoring an unbeaten century. The ninth and final round of the tournament will be played from February 25.  

Staff Reporter

