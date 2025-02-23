Punjab Governor meets President Zardari in Lahore

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan met President Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore, where they discussed key political developments and the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) position in Punjab.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, the current political landscape, and strategies to strengthen PPP’s presence in the province.

Governor Saleem Haider reaffirmed his commitment to furthering the party’s agenda in Punjab, while President Zardari emphasized the need for unity and effective policymaking to address political challenges.

The meeting comes at a time when PPP is looking to enhance its political footprint in Punjab ahead of upcoming electoral and governance challenges.