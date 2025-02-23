Punjab partners with Italy to modernize dairy farming

The Punjab government is set to introduce a modern dairy farming system inspired by Italy, focusing on global standards for milk and cheese production.

An Italian dairy investment delegation met with Punjab’s Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Livestock Minister Ashiq Hussain. In the first phase, a pilot project with 1,000 buffaloes will be launched in Pakpattan, Muzaffargarh, and Jhang.

The collaboration aims to enhance buffalo breeding, boost milk production, improve packaging, and meet international export standards. Advanced milk cooling and preservation technology will be introduced, and a comprehensive dairy policy will be formulated.

Maryam Aurangzeb highlighted that after the olive sector, modern dairy farming will further drive Punjab’s agricultural revolution. The initiative will support small farmers and women in flood-affected areas, alongside 15,000 livestock cards and an 80-billion-rupee subsidy already benefiting the sector.

She also noted that affordable tractors and modern agricultural machinery are strengthening Punjab’s farming industry. The senior minister thanked Italian investors for their cooperation.

Livestock Minister Ashiq Hussain briefed the Italian delegation on Punjab’s agricultural initiatives, recognizing Italy’s leadership in global dairy and agriculture.