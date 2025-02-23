The re-evolving Middle East is a reality with far-reaching implications for the peace, prosperity, and overall security and economic well-being of the world. Is it the realisation of the Clash of Civilisations thesis, as argued by the American political scientist Samuel P. Huntington, that future wars would be fought not between countries but between cultures, with people’s religious identities being the primary source of conflict in the post-Cold War world? OR is it the manifestation of a continued struggle among leading world powers post-World Wars for the domination of Global Commons to consolidate and further expand their respective spheres of influence?

In a series of pieces, an effort will be made to re-examine the history of the region—the rise and fall of empires, the tussle among civilisations, various religions, and political entities—which have bled and finally led to the current precarious environment. The land of the prophets, called the Middle East or the Near East, was one of the cradles of civilisation: after the Neolithic Revolution and the adoption of agriculture, many of the world’s oldest cultures and civilisations were created there. Since ancient times, the Middle East has had several lingua franca: Akkadian, Hebrew, Aramaic, Greek, and Arabic. From the 7th century, Islam spread rapidly, expanding Arab identity in the region. The Seljuk dynasty displaced Arab dominance in the 11th century, followed by the Mongol Empire in the 13th century. In the 15th century, the Ottoman Empire invaded most of Anatolia and dissolved the Byzantine Empire by capturing Constantinople in 1453. The Ottomans and the Safavid dynasty were rivals from the early 16th century. By 1700, the Ottomans were pushed out of Hungary.

The British Empire gained control over the Persian Gulf in the 19th century, while the French colonial empire extended into Lebanon and Syria. Regional rulers sought modernisation to match European powers. A key moment came with the discovery of oil—first in Persia (1908), then in Saudi Arabia (1938), and other Gulf states—leading to increased Western interest in the region. In the 1920s to 1940s, Syria and Egypt pursued independence. The British, French, and Soviets withdrew from much of the region during and after World War II. The Arab–Israeli conflict in Palestine culminated in the 1947 United Nations plan to partition Palestine. Amid Cold War tensions, pan-Arabism emerged in the region. The end of European colonial control, the establishment of Israel, and the rise of the petroleum industry shaped the modern Middle East. Despite economic growth, many countries faced challenges such as political restrictions, corruption, cronyism, and over-reliance on oil. The wealthiest per capita are the small, oil/gas-rich Gulf states, namely Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Several key events shaped the modern Middle East, such as the 1967 Six-Day War, the 1973 OPEC oil embargo in response to US support for Israel in the Yom Kippur War, and the rise of Salafism/Wahhabism in Saudi Arabia that led to the rise of Islamism. Additionally, the Iranian Revolution contributed to a significant Shia Islamic revival. The dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991—by a joint venture launched by the USA, KSA, and Pakistan—ended the Cold War, and regional conflict was soon made part of the War on Terror by the US-led NATO/ISAF coalition’s military operations in Afghanistan in 2001, with catastrophic consequences for regional peace and stability. This then paved the way for the simultaneous pulverisation of Middle Eastern countries one by one—Palestine, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon being the latest victims.

In the early 2010s, the Arab Spring triggered major protests and revolutions in the region. Clashes in western Iraq in 2013 set the stage for the Islamic State (IS)’s expansion—a well-funded, armed, trained, and freely travelling ghost, which always acted as a catalyst by its preceding emergence, justifying NATO/US-led military and political misadventures with particular focus on the ancient Middle East. The AQ/Islamic State given names kept transforming with the expansion of Western military decimation of Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen—as AQI, AQIS, AQIL, IS-I, IS-IS, IS-KP, etc.

Ironically, as pointed out in a recently published piece titled Trumpian Villanova, in pursuit of lingering strategic interests, for the expansion of the sphere of influence and possession of precious natural resources—or at least to checkmate China and Russia—the USA is once again going to shift focus to Eurasia, with eyes on a potential nuclear Iran and Afghanistan, alongside the re-emergence of IS-K and taking back American left-behind military assets as an excuse. And with the same old unenviable role envisaged for Pakistan, without any change in the darker side of the Great Game. Quite alarmingly, the people at the helm of affairs in Pakistan have thoughtlessly begun making statements that tacitly support the pointed-out American disastrous plan in the offing, presenting themselves as the Devil’s advocates for self-preservation in domestic power games.

To be continued

Saleem Qamar Butt

The writer is a retired senior army officer with experience in international relations, military diplomacy and analysis of geo-political and strategic security issues.