Sunday, February 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Recreational trips banned in KP educational institutions

NEWS WIRE
February 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed a ban on study tours and all recreational trips in educational institutions across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education on Saturday, all study tours and picnics in schools have been prohibited. The education department has strictly instructed officials, as well as the heads of primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools, to enforce this ban. The notification further directs all district education officers, both male and female, to ensure the strict implementation of the order.

Until further notice, neither teachers nor students will be allowed to participate in any educational or recreational trips. Authorities have been warned to fully comply with the directives and avoid any violations.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1740293338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025