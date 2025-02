RPO hears people’s problems

SARGODHA - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan held an open court at Sahiwal here on Saturday. He listened to public grievances and issued orders for their early solution. He directed police officers to utilize all resources for the provision of justice to citizens at their doorsteps.

He said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances. A large number of people and police officers attended the open court.

Police have arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered drugs and weapons from them.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Shafi, Ashraf, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain. The police recovered 1.8kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.