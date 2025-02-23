Sunday, February 23, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rs7.7m approved for renovation of personnel’s flates

NEWS WIRE
February 23, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar approved funds of Rs7.7 million for the renovation of residential flats for officials. A Punjab police spokesperson shared that Rs5 million had been allocated for the renovation of the Elite double-storey residential building at Qurban Lines, Lahore, while 2.7 million rupees had been allocated for residential building for personnel at the same location. The IG Punjab said development projects as well as other renovation and beautification works were being completed.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1740293338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025