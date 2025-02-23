Rs7.7m approved for renovation of personnel’s flates

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar approved funds of Rs7.7 million for the renovation of residential flats for officials. A Punjab police spokesperson shared that Rs5 million had been allocated for the renovation of the Elite double-storey residential building at Qurban Lines, Lahore, while 2.7 million rupees had been allocated for residential building for personnel at the same location. The IG Punjab said development projects as well as other renovation and beautification works were being completed.