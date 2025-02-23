Sunday, February 23, 2025
Security forces eliminate seven militants in DI Khan operations

Web Desk
8:54 PM | February 23, 2025
Security forces neutralized seven militants in two intelligence-based operations in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing reported Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations took place on February 23 in the Madi and Daraban areas following credible intelligence on terrorist activity.

Three militants were eliminated in Madi and four in Daraban as security forces successfully targeted their hideouts.

The ISPR stated that a sanitization operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats, reaffirming the military’s commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.

