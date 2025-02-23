Security or Spectacle?

Another suspect has escaped from Islamabad police custody—making it the third such incident in less than ten days. This is not a rundown, understaffed outpost in some remote corner of the country but the federal capital, where one would assume security is taken seriously. And yet, it appears that keeping suspects in custody is proving to be an insurmountable challenge for the Islamabad police.

This is not the first time security lapses have led to such embarrassments. Previously, police personnel have been dismissed over similar incidents, but evidently, the problem runs deeper than a few negligent officers. Dismissing individuals may serve as a temporary scapegoat, but it does not address the structural flaws that enable such breaches to occur repeatedly.

If suspects can slip through police custody in the heart of the country, one dreads to think of the state of security elsewhere. The Islamabad police, and by extension, the entire security apparatus, need to take a long, hard look at their systems. Is it incompetence? Corruption? A lack of resources? Whatever the reason, it is time to move beyond cosmetic fixes and get to the root of the issue.

Security failures of this nature erode public confidence in law enforcement. If suspects can walk free so easily, what message does that send about the ability of the police to maintain order? Without a thorough overhaul of the system, this trend will continue, and accountability—both within the force and for those who escape—will remain a distant dream.