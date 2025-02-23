Shoaib Malik backs Pakistan to beat India in must-win clash

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has expressed confidence in Pakistan’s chances against India in today’s high-stakes Champions Trophy 2025 encounter.

“I have positive feelings,” Malik said while speaking as a panellist on a private TV channel. Fellow cricketer Sikandar also shared his belief that Pakistan will triumph over India in Dubai.

Meanwhile, former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez urged realism, stating, “As a Pakistani, I hope for the best, but bad planning by the Green Shirts is concerning.”

Pakistan in must-win situation

After suffering a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening match, Pakistan faces a do-or-die scenario in their title defense. To make matters worse, opener Fakhar Zaman is ruled out due to injury, and Babar Azam has faced criticism for his cautious batting approach despite scoring a fifty.

With India boasting a powerful lineup featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul, Pakistan’s hopes rest on its pace attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah.

India, who declined to travel to Pakistan citing government advice, are playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai and began their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh.