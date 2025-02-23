Sindh Government launches 3-Day Sports Festival in Ghotki

SUKKUR - The Sindh government on Saturday inaugurated a 3-day sports festival in Ghotki, aimed at promoting rural women and boys’ participation in sports. The event was launched by Sindh Sports Minister, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, who emphasized the importance of sports in promoting unity and development.

During the inaugural ceremony, Mahar praised the Pakistan Army’s role in promoting sports and announced plans to establish a separate cricket board in Sindh if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fails to address the province’s concerns. He also highlighted the need to promote women’s sports and announced plans to allocate specific funds for women’s sports programs, facilities, and scholarships.

The 3-day sports festival features various sports competitions, including hockey, cricket, futsal, and taekwondo, with over 2,000 girls and boys participating from across the district. The event aims to promote talent and provide opportunities for rural youth to engage in sports. Minister also announced plans to establish a swimming pool and install front lights at the Ghotki Sports Complex, which will host the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the future. The Sindh government has already established sports grounds in various districts, including Ghotki and Ubauro.