Sunday, February 23, 2025
Sindh IGP transfers four CTD men over corruption, ties with criminals

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 23, 2025
Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday transferred four personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) over their involvement in short-term kidnappings and links with criminals. According to a notification issued from IGP Sindh office, all the transferred personnel were asked to report to Karachi Regional Headquarters immediately. The transferred CTD personnel included one sub-inspector, one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and two other personnel.

Anti-corruption department has already started investigation against these CTD officials and personnel for their ties with criminal record-holding persons. During the last two months, more than 50 CTD personnel were transferred for their links with criminals. IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon directed to take strict action against Karachi police officials who were found involved in illegal activities and ties with criminals.

Earlier, on February 21, 2025, as many as 32 policemen including 14 from Ghotki and 18 in Khairpur were suspended due to inefficiency, negligence and poor performance.

Country reports 3rd polio case of 2025 in Sindh

According to details, DIG Sukkur Faisal Abdullah Chachar suspended 14 policemen who were deputed at different police stations of Ghotki and were involved in taking bribe and illegal activities.

The suspended cops included Sanwal Khanbaro, Imdad Sawand, Niaz Channa, Deedar Bhutto, Naveed Kolachi, Shahnawaz Sulero, Shahid Kalhoro and others. DIG Sukkur also suspended 18 policemen including 3 SHOs, 2 15 In-charge, 3 ASIs, head moharar and constables for their illegal activities.

Three SHOs who were suspended included SHO Ranipur Abdul Jabbar Memon, SHO Section B Manzoor Hussain Narejo, ASI Hadi Bukhsh and ASI SHO Babar Loi Ghulam Mohammad Buzdarpur. Moreover, 15 In-Charge Kot Digi, Kamran Wasan and Kunab Pevez Wasan were also suspended.

OUR STAFF REPORT

