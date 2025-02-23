Sindh starts world’s largest housing project, claims Sharjeel

HYDERABAD - Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon called on transport officers in Hyderabad with various delegations, discussed various issues including heavy traffic. A meeting was held with the World Bank delegation in Karachi, where they were briefed on the Sindh People’s Housing Project, and the World Bank representatives praised our project. Press Conference was held in Rawal House, Rahukui, Tandojam. Speaking at the important press conference, Sharjeel Inam Memon said the world’s largest housing project is started, under which 2.1 million houses will be constructed and In the first phase, 700,000 houses are been built.

in April, the Sindh government’s name will be included in the Guinness Book of World Records due to this project, as Sindh has accomplished this feat after a disaster. Sharjeel said that when millions of people were affected, the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party worked with vision and spirit of service for their rehabilitation. This project by the Sindh government is about to become a great project in the history of the world and has received international awards, which is an honour for Pakistan. Every Pakistani will be proud that we initiated this project.

The 2.1 million houses mean arrangements for accommodation of millions of families and providing them livelihoods. We also have the statistics for women and men who are being granted ownership rights to these houses. Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said that this party has tried every possible way to harm Pakistan. The terrorism incidents that occurred in the country, including Karachi and Hyderabad, were part of Imran Khan’s conspiracy. He mentioned that on the day Imran Khan was sentenced, there were no protests in any part of the country. He said that during his tenure, those whom Imran Khan wanted were arrested immediately, while people like Saqib Nisar were with Imran Khan. The Tehreek-e-Insaf deceived the entire nation. Imran Khan claimed he was removed from the government through a cipher, but in reality, he was trying his best to destroy Pakistan, but God foiled his wicked intentions. He further stated that when Imran Khan sought help from foreign countries and received no positive response, he looked towards the same political parties he had previously spoken ill of.

He stated that the leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party have made their place in this country through sacrifices. Despite so much oppression, none of our leaders spoke against the integrity of Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari, after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto has raised the slogan of solidarity and safety of Pakistan.

He further stated that Indus Highway project was important for Pakistan but incompletion of this project was damaging the country’s economy. He said the government of Sindh has paid its due share for the project yet it is still incomplete.

Memon said the differences between police and lawyers should be resolved amicably because lawyers were important part of the society and also our brethren.

Senior Minister further said that Pakistan Peoples Party is not afraid of any political party because in elections all these parties have fought the election against us and defeated. He prayed for the success of Pakistan in tomorrow champions Trophy cricket match against India.