Speakers for joint efforts to overcome climate challenges

Swabi - Speakers at a conference on climate change and emerging environmental trends said on Saturday that there is a dire need to continue working together and finding solutions for the climate challenges that are severely harming human life, including in our motherland.

The two-day conference was organized by the Department of Civil Engineering at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, bringing together researchers, students, and industry experts to discuss practical solutions for climate and environmental challenges, demanding complete focus and joint efforts to reduce their impact.

The event was funded by the Higher Education Commission, World Wide Fund for Nature, GIK Institute, and Lakeshore City.

The organizers stated that the main objective of the conference was to explore how modern engineering can best address environmental and climate issues to resolve various complex problems.

Discussions were also held on new technologies such as smart materials, eco-friendly construction methods, and advanced computer models. Experts shared research on green city planning, resilient building structures, and sustainable construction.

Prof Dr Atiq-ur-Rehman Tariq discussed the growing problem of water shortages, highlighting that water management will soon become one of the most important areas of civil engineering. He encouraged researchers and engineers to focus on better ways to manage water and reduce the risks of droughts and shortages, emphasizing that water is a basic need for life and without it, human beings cannot survive.

Dr Muhammad Tufail, currently serving as country manager at CDM Smith, a US-based consulting firm, emphasized that engineers must build strong, eco-friendly infrastructure that reduces harm to nature and makes the best use of resources.

Rector of GIK Institute, Prof Dr S M Hassan Zaidi, stressed the importance of using modern technology to solve sustainability problems. “Climate change is a serious issue that needs new ideas and quick, result-oriented action,” he remarked.

Prof Dr Ashraf Tanoli highlighted the need to update civil engineering education, saying that universities should include new trends in engineering so that future engineers are well-prepared to deal with climate challenges and develop smart infrastructure.

By encouraging collaboration between universities and industry, the conference demonstrated GIK Institute’s dedication to training engineers who will lead the future of sustainable civil engineering. The unanimous conclusion was that there is no time to relax, and the government must take prompt, practical steps.